BBNaija 2020: Erica grants first interview after her disqualification (Video)

Following her disqualification from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house, Erica has granted her first interview.

In the interview, the 26-year-old actress apologised to her fans, friends, family and everyone that watched the reality television show.

Erica also apologised to Laycon for the words she used against him during the outburst that led to her being disqualified from the house, saying that she doesn’t hate him.

The actress also revealed how she really feels about Kiddwaya and her former Housemates. She also explains what was going through her mind on that fateful night.

Watch the 4-minute-interview above.