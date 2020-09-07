BBNaija: I don’t have any negative feelings against Laycon – Erica

Former BBNaija housemate, Erica has revealed that she does not have any negative feelings against Laycon.

The 26-year-old made this disclosure in her first interview following her disqualification from the house on Sunday.

According to Erica, the reason she had an outburst with Laycon was that he was telling everybody about her trying to kiss him when she was drunk.

She said, “What went wrong with my relationship with Laycon… I think it’s when he started telling people I tried to kiss him.

“To my knowledge, it only happened once, and I was intoxicated. He knew if not for the alcohol, that won’t have happened in the first place. And he lied that I tried to kiss him, a couple of times.

“Once is not a couple of times, and he decided he didn’t want to talk to me anymore. So I’m wondering why he kept talking about me to different people, making look bad.

“I think the rift between me and Laycon can be fixed. Because to me, I don’t even have any negative feelings towards Laycon.

“One thing about me is, whenever I’m angry, I just want to tell the person how I feel, and within a few minutes, it passes. And I think I’ve done that over and over. So I don’t have any grudges.”

Watch the full interview here.