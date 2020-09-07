NCDC announces 155 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 55,160

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, September 7th, announced 155 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 15 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 155 new cases are;
- Lagos-42
- Plateau-25
- Rivers-16
- Ebonyi-10
- Abia-9
- Ogun-9
- FCT-9
- Osun-7
- Katsina-6
- Kaduna-6
- Ekiti-4
- Taraba-4
- Edo-3
- Anambra-2
- Akwa Ibom-2
- Kano-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:40 pm on 7th September, there are 55,160 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
43,231 patients have been discharged with 1,061 deaths across the country.