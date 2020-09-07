NCDC announces 155 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 55,160

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, September 7th, announced 155 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 15 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 155 new cases are;

Lagos-42 Plateau-25 Rivers-16 Ebonyi-10 Abia-9 Ogun-9 FCT-9 Osun-7 Katsina-6 Kaduna-6 Ekiti-4 Taraba-4 Edo-3 Anambra-2 Akwa Ibom-2 Kano-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:40 pm on 7th September, there are 55,160 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

43,231 patients have been discharged with 1,061 deaths across the country.