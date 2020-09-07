HeadlinesNews

NCDC announces 155 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 55,160

Muhammad A. Aliyu September 7, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, September 7th, announced 155 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 15 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 155 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-42
  2. Plateau-25
  3. Rivers-16
  4. Ebonyi-10
  5. Abia-9
  6. Ogun-9
  7. FCT-9
  8. Osun-7
  9. Katsina-6
  10. Kaduna-6
  11. Ekiti-4
  12. Taraba-4
  13. Edo-3
  14. Anambra-2
  15. Akwa Ibom-2
  16. Kano-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:40 pm on 7th September, there are 55,160 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

43,231 patients have been discharged with 1,061 deaths across the country.

