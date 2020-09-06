Big Brother disqualifies Erica from BBNaija Lockdown House

Ngozi “Erica” Nlewedim has been disqualified from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown House.

The 26-year-old was removed from the ongoing BBNaija Season 5 after she getting three strikes.

Okay.ng recalls that Erica rained curses on Laycon, a fellow housemate, during a confrontation over a claim of she tried the kiss him.

However, Big Brother during the Sunday eviction night announced the disqualification of Erica.

According to Biggie, Erica was found guilty for disregarding the BBNaija House rules and the entire Big Brother Naija process.