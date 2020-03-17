Another Juventus player tests positive for Coronavirus

Juventus defender, Blaise Matuidi has confirmed to be tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Serie A club announced this in a statement through its website on Tuesday.

According to Juventus, Matuidi has gone into self-isolation at home after undergoing coronavirus tests.

The statement read: “Footballer Blaise Matuidi has undergone medical tests that have revealed his positivity to Coronavirus-COVID-19.

“The player, on Wednesday 11 March, in voluntary home isolation, will continue to be monitored and to follow the same regime. He is well and is asymptomatic.”

Matuidi becomes the second player in Junvetus to be tested positive for COVID-19.