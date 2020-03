Less than a minute

Nigeria confirms 5 new cases of COVID-19

Nigeria has announced five (5) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) bring a total of eight.

Nigeria’s Health Minister, Osagie Enahire, announced this in a press briefing on Wednesday.

According to Enahire, the five new cases had a travel history to the United Kingdom and the United States.

Four cases are Lagos and while one is from Ekiti.

More to come shortly…