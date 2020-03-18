NYSC gives more details on closure of orientation camps

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has given more details on the closure of orientation camps nationwide.

It can be recalled that the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, announced the closure of NYSC Orientation camps.

According to Dare, NYSC members would be released to resume at their places of primary assignment.

Attah Emmanuel, South-West Director of NYSC, in addition, said the scheme rushed the orientation programme over Coronavirus pandemics.

He said: “We have planned ahead of this time and we have taken the decision to close all camps in the best interest of the nation and that of our corp members as well as staff.

“We rushed through some of the orientation programmes.

“I can confirm to you that all our corp members have been posted to their respective places of primary assignment.”