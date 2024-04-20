Yahaya Bello’s Security Personnel Detained

The Nigeria Police Force has detained a female police officer who served as the aide-de-camp (ADC) to the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello. This arrest comes alongside the detention of other police officers attached to the 48-year-old Bello, who are currently held at the State Criminal Investigation Department in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The detention follows a directive issued by the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, ordering the immediate withdrawal of security personnel from the former governor. Sources within the police force, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that the officers were apprehended on suspicion of aiding and abetting Bello’s escape from operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) during an attempted arrest at his Abuja residence.

The order for the withdrawal of police personnel from Bello was communicated through a police wireless message, underscoring the importance of compliance. Additionally, the Federal Government placed Bello on a watch list for conspiracy, breach of trust, and money laundering.

This development follows the EFCC’s declaration of Bello as wanted for alleged money laundering amounting to N80,246,470,089.88. The commission’s notice, posted on social media, urged anyone with information on Bello’s whereabouts to contact the agency.

Bello’s failure to appear before the Federal High Court in Abuja for his arraignment prompted the EFCC to issue a warrant for his arrest. However, the governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, reportedly facilitated Bello’s escape from arrest by EFCC operatives at his Abuja residence.

In response to these events, Bello’s media office accused the EFCC of persecution and criticized the agency’s handling of the case. Meanwhile, concerns arise over Ododo’s potential absence from the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Ondo State, where he was appointed to lead the primary election committee.

In light of these developments, calls have been made for accountability within the APC, with some party members advocating for Ododo’s suspension pending the resolution of the allegations against him and Bello.

As the situation unfolds, stakeholders await further updates on the legal and political ramifications of these events, which have cast a spotlight on the intersection of law enforcement, governance, and party politics in Nigeria.