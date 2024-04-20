Tunde Onakoya: What to Know as Nigerian Chess Master Breaks World Record

In a remarkable display of endurance and skill, Nigerian chess master Tunde Onakoya has shattered the world record for the longest chess marathon.

Let’s delve into the details of his extraordinary feat and answers the most asked questions about his journey and the impact of his achievement.

Who is Tunde Onakoya?

Tunde Onakoya is a Nigerian chess master, coach, and the founder of Chess in Slums Africa. He is known for his dedication to using chess as a tool for social change, particularly in educating children in underprivileged communities across Africa.

What Record Did Tunde Onakoya Break?

Onakoya broke the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon by playing chess for 60 consecutive hours. This surpassed the previous record of 56 hours, 9 minutes, and 37 seconds set by Norwegian players Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad in 2018.

Where Did the Record-Breaking Event Take Place?

The event took place in the iconic Times Square in New York City2.

What Was the Purpose of the Record Attempt?

Onakoya’s record attempt was not just about breaking a world record; it was also a charitable endeavor. He aimed to raise $1 million to support chess education for millions of children, particularly in Africa.

How Has Tunde Onakoya Contributed to Society Through Chess?

Onakoya’s non-profit organization, Chess in Slums Africa, has been instrumental in teaching the game of chess to children from poor communities. The initiative also supports their education and helps remove them from potentially risky environments.

What Has Been the Response to Tunde Onakoya’s Achievement?

The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with hundreds of supporters, including Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido, showing up to cheer him on. Messages of support and commendation have poured in from around the world, highlighting Onakoya as a symbol of excellence and resilience.

