Saturday Morning Digest: Trending Newspapers Headlines in Nigeria You Should Read

- Tinubu Appoints New SEC Board: President Bola Tinubu has swiftly moved to enhance governance in Nigeria’s capital market by appointing a new Board for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The announcement, conveyed by Ajuri Ngelale, emphasizes the board’s wealth of experience and expertise crucial for regulating the market.
- Tragic Violence in Plateau State: Tilengpan community in Plateau State reels from a devastating attack by gunmen, resulting in the deaths of at least 18 individuals. The violence extends to neighboring areas, with casualties reported in Mangu and Bokkos communities, underscoring the persistent security challenges faced by the region.
- NAICOM Board Appointment: In another significant move, President Tinubu appoints a new board for the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). This announcement further solidifies the administration’s commitment to strengthening regulatory oversight within the insurance sector.
- Customs Intercept Goods in Kebbi: The Nigerian Customs Service, Kebbi State Area Command, makes a substantial interception of goods, including foreign parboiled rice and petrol. The seizure, valued at over N126 million, reflects ongoing efforts to curb smuggling activities and enforce import regulations.
- Fatal Accident in Ogun State: Tragedy strikes on the Ilaro-Owode Yewa Road in Ogun State as a road accident claims the lives of two individuals and leaves another injured. The incident prompts the Ogun Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps to warn against indiscriminate parking on roads.
- Governor Ododo’s Stance on Bello’s Arrest: Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, clarifies Governor Usman Ododo’s position regarding his predecessor, Yahaya Bello. Fanwo emphasizes Ododo’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and respecting legal processes.
- Monarch Released in Delta State: The Nigerian Army releases Prince Clement Ikolo Ogenerukevwe, the monarch arrested in connection with the killing of military personnel in Delta State, as investigations into the incident continue.