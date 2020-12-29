Woman stabbed her daughter after catching her on bed with a lady

The state police command of Imo state has nabbed one Mrs Joy Amadin for stabbing her 24 year old daughter, Happiness Amadin after she caught her sleeping with another lady.

Sources had it that, Mrs Amadin was raged after seeing her lesbian daughter on bed with another lady.

After the mother confront her, Joy said she’ll not marry a man as she’s more comfortable with ladies. Their argument become hot and Joy ended up slapping her mother.

The mother said, “I wounded her out of annoyance, I caught her in the act with a fellow lady while they were making out in bed then I asked her while she participates in such acts.

She disclosed to me that she is into ladies just before slapping me severely and disgracefully. I cut her with the blade I was using to strip a mango, and stabbed her” said the mother.

The Imo state police command has said the case is still under investigation.