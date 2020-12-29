Davido and Chioma allegedly fought over his entanglement with two ladies

Music gaint, David Adeleke a.k.a Davido has allegedly fought with his fiancee, Chioma Rowland due to his entanglement with two other ladies.

The news of the fight was shared on social media by a blogger, Cutie Juls, who said Chioma confronted Davido over the amount he’s spending on ladies which leads to a heated argument between the two.

The blogger alleged that, Davido’s lawyer has to intervene before the issue was solved.

Hmmm so when Papa Ifeanyi arrived from Enugu eehn, there was big fight o. This happened just before he left for Ghana. Huge one.. Papa and Mama fight wella.

Papa go knack 2 different recently wey mama hear of am. Mama con vex wella.

Na in I con send out telegraph.. As mama heard the amount of money David spent on women, she con vex. Confronted David.. It was a very heated argurment.

It took David’s lawyer to restore some small peace between the couple before David jet out to Ghana.

Let’s pray for Mama and Papa Ifeanyi. No wonder peole thay saw David earlier on in Ghana said the way he was riding a motor bike carelessly on the streets of Accra yesterday, looked like someone who was either high or troubled. ”

This is coming at the same time when the internet has gone Gaga over the fight of Davido and Burnaboy.