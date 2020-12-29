Music executive Paul O sends strong message to Davido, Burnaboy and Wizkid

Popular Nigerian music executive, Paul O has sent a strong message of brotherhood to the Kings of Afro beats music.

The executive took to his Instagram handle to scribble the message to Davido, Burnaboy, and Wizkid calling them to call off their beef and embrace each other as brothers.

Recall that, Davido and Burnaboy made the headlines yesterday after news of their allege fighting in a Ghana club hit the internet.

Though Wizkid wasn’t part of the fight, he was seen showing no concern in a video which makes some Netizens angry saying he should have intervene.

Paul O took to his official handle to write:

Dear Sons, African Giant, Baddest OBO, and biggest Star Boy. I love you guys, You all have made monumental strides to advance African culture around the world.

Your music has helped to change the face of Afrobeats and turned it into one of the most popular music genres today. You all have worked so so so hard to achieve this status and we are proud of what you have contributed to music, as talented musicians, and most importantly as African men.

This year has taught us all valuable lessons about life, love, friendship ,work and passion. Let’s not forget the reason we all started.

2020 showed us pepper, but with love, determination and togetherness we are here today reflecting. Let it serve as a reminder of how temporary life is, how much more there is to achieve and how far you all have come.

Music unites people, heals the soul and makes us dance. We have you to thank for the endless vibes you have given us.

Please Afrobeat hero’s , you all have super powers , use them to unlock greatness, set an example , lead the wayLet’s think about Our family our love ones for a minuteif something goes Wrong???”

