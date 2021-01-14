Woman gives birth to twins after 13 years of waiting

The God surely answers our prayers and those that are pateint will surely cook a stone.

The wonders of God has happened to a woman who gave birth to bouncing set of twins after 13 years of barreness. Isn’t God great?

The woman gave birth to a set of twins on Wednesday, January 13, in Delta State after 13 years of marriage with out any issue.

The Delta State Primary Health Care Development Agency shared the good news on its official Facebook page on Thursday, January 14, confirming that the mother and children are doing fine.

Sharing a photo of the twins in cozy clothes, they wrote;

“Our PHCs are Working! We have the best health team. Yesterday our health staff in Ewu Primary Health care centre during the ongoing IMOP exercise successfully delivered a set of twins, the mother a first time mother after 13 years of marriage and the twins are doing fine. This feat is possible by the resilience of the health workers and the conducive health centre.”