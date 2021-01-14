Snapchat bans Donald Trump’s account permanently

The president of the United States of America, Donald Trump has been permanently banned from Snapchat, according to a statement released by the social media platform.

Snapchat bans Donald Trump from the social app following his banned from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, Twitch, and other internet platforms.

Recall that, on Tuesday, YouTube suspended Trump’s channel for seven days over a video posted on the page that’s violating its policies of prohibiting incitement to violence.

Spokesman of the Snapchat platform said;

“Last week we announced an indefinite suspension of President Trump’s Snapchat (SNAP) account, and have been assessing what long term action is in the best interest of our Snapchat community,”

“In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account.”

This is coming after Donald Trump became the first American president in history to be impeached twice, over his involvement in inciting violence in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.