Why we’re borrowing $750m from World Bank – FG

The Federal government says it is planning to borrow $750 million from the World bank for some states to stimulate local economies in Nigeria.

Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this at the inauguration ceremony of the Federal Steering Committees of the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (N-CARES) in Abuja on Friday, November 13.

According to the Finance Minister, the Nigerian Government “is in the process of accessing a World Bank loan of $750 million on behalf of the states, to stimulate the local economy and support vulnerable household’s consumption”.

On the civil unrest and COVID-19 impact in Nigeria, the finance minister said the consequences would be too high if government ignores the root cause of rising anomaly in Nigeria.

“The consequences will be too high if we ignore the root cause of rising civil unrest in our country. We must, therefore, fashion out ways of ensuring that post Covid-19 is not injurious to the Nigerian people and the economy,” she said.