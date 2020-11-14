Ahmed Musa appeals to Nigerians over Super Eagles’ 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has apologised to Nigerians on behalf of the team after their 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone on Friday.

Okay.ng recalls that the Nigerian team squander a 4-goal lead as Leone Stars of Sierra Leone came from behind to surprisingly equalise in an AFCON qualifier match played at the new Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State.

Reacting to this, Musa in a video shared via the Twitter handle of the Super Eagles appealed to Nigerians that the team “will fix things and get a win in Sierra Leone”.