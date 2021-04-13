Why we picked Ghana to open our first office in Africa – Twitter

US-based microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, on Monday evening announced that it will be setting up its first African Headquarters in Ghana.

Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, broke the news in a tweet via his handle, @jack.

“Twitter is now present on the continent. Thank you Ghana and Nana Akufo-Addo,” he tweeted.

Reacting to this, President Nana Akufo- Addo of Ghana, welcomed the news and revealed that he held a virtual meeting with Jack on April 7.

“The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is EXCELLENT news. Gov’t and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country. 1#TwitterInGhana#TwitterGhana.

“As I indicated to @Jack in our virtual meeting of 7th April 2021, this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the dev’t of Ghana’s hugely important tech sector. #TwitterInGhana#TwitterGhana.

“These are exciting times to be in, and to do business in Ghana,” the President tweeted.

Furthermore, in a statement gave its reasons for choosing Ghana to host Africa’s Headquarters.

“As a champion for democracy, Ghana is a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate.

“Furthermore, Ghana’s recent appointment to host The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area aligns with our overarching goal to establish a presence in the region that will support our efforts to improve and tailor our service across Africa.”

“Whenever we enter new markets, we work hard to ensure that we are not just investing in the talent that we hire, but also investing in local communities and the social fabric that supports them.

“We have already laid foundations through partnerships with Amref Health Africa in Kenya, Afrochella in Ghana, Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI) in Nigeria, and The HackLab Foundation in Ghana.

“As part of our long-term commitment to the region, we’ll continue to explore compelling ways we can use the positive power of Twitter to strengthen our communities through employee engagement, platform activation, and corporate giving,” it said.