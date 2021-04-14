Why EFCC invited Okorocha – Spokesman

Sam Onwuemeodo, spokesman of Imo State Governor and the lawmaker representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, has said his principal honoured the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for clarification.

Onwuemeodo made this known in a statement he issued on Tuesday following reports that the EFCC arrested Okorocha.

According to him, the anti-graft agency has been investigating petitions written against him by the state government since he left office in 2019.

The statement reads partly: “The truth is that Okorocha left as the governor of Imo State on May 28, 2019. And shortly after his exit as governor, Imo State Government wrote Petitions upon Petitions against him.

“The EFCC investigated the petitions and has been in various Courts of the land with Okorocha, to that effect.

“And if the EFCC has decided to invite Okorocha for Clarifications on the matters already in Courts, especially with a new Chairman at the helm of affairs at the Commission, there is nothing wrong with that.

“The matters between EFCC and Okorocha over his governorship in Imo, have been pendent in various Courts of the land.

“At the end of the day, we would know whether the Commission will be withdrawing the Cases in Courts, or would Continue with the Cases already in Courts.

“But to us, the Commission is doing its job and should be given the needed cooperation. And Okorocha being a law-abiding Citizen, would always cooperate with the Commission over the Matters in Courts. EFCC is not a slaughter house, but a very responsible institution and should be seen as such.

“We have no reason to complain about the invitation of today, which Okorocha honoured as patriotic and responsible Nigerian. Like we stated earlier, the Commission didn’t invite Okorocha today, for the first time.”