Sultan announces Tuesday as first day of Ramadan 1442AH

President-General of the National Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has asked Muslims to commence fasting on Tuesday.

The Sultan made this announcement in a live broadcast on Tuesday.

According to him, the crescent (moon) of Ramadan 1442AH had been sighted in some locations in Nigeria.

He also urged them to seek Allah’s intervention in the security situation of the country and COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sultan prayed Allah to assist Muslims in the discharge of their religious duty and advised Muslims to observe COVID-19 protocols during sermons.