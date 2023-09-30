Why I Asked Simi For Sex Before Collaboration — Brymo

Nigerian singer, Brymo, whose real name is Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, has recently stirred up quite a controversy. The singer candidly addressed a previous incident where he requested a sexual relationship from fellow songstress Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, in exchange for a music collaboration, and he’s labeling it as “an artistic pursuit.”

The firestorm began when Brymo revealed the shocking revelation in a voice note shared on X (formerly Twitter). In this note, he admitted to proposing a sexual relationship to Simi as a condition for their music collaboration. This revelation did not sit well with Simi’s husband, fellow singer Adekunle Gold, who swiftly responded with a stern warning to Brymo, advising him to “stay away” from his wife and to cease any actions that disrespected his family.

In a recent interview with TVC, Brymo chose to clarify his stance, defending his previous advances towards the “Tiff” singer as part of his artistic expression. He recounted an encounter where he had declined Adekunle Gold’s collaboration request initially, followed by Simi approaching him. At the time, he was unaware of their relationship. Brymo, known for his clever wit, revealed that Falz ended up collaborating with Simi instead, shouldering the situation that Brymo was initially targeted for.

He went on to explain that his approach was straightforward – he believed that an intimate connection between collaborating artists could intensify the creative process. However, when Simi declined his proposition, he respected her decision and they parted ways amicably.

Brymo emphasized that his advances were not limited to Simi alone, and he has successfully collaborated with seven women in the music industry without engaging in any sexual relationships. He stressed that after the incident with Simi, he has collaborated with four more women, with no discussions of a sexual nature involved. To him, it was all about the pursuit of artistic excellence.

In the world of music, where creativity and collaboration often intertwine, Brymo’s unconventional approach has certainly sparked debate and raised questions about the boundary between artistry and personal relationships.