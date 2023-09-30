News

Tinubu to Address Nigerians in Special 63rd Independence Day Broadcast

In commemoration of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will deliver a nationwide broadcast to the citizens of the nation, according to a statement from the Presidency.

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made the announcement in a statement issued on Saturday. The broadcast is scheduled to commence at 7 am.

“Television, radio, and other electronic media networks are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast,” the statement said.

