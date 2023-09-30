Featured

Osita Iheme: Nollywood’s Beloved Actor with a Comic Charm

Meet Osita Iheme: The Pawpaw of Nollywood

Osita Iheme (Paw Paw), Height, Age, Bio, Wife, Kids, Net Worth, Movies

Osita Iheme is a well-known Nollywood actor renowned for his remarkable career filled with iconic comic roles in various films.

He gained immense popularity for his portrayal of Pawpaw alongside Chinedu Ikedieze in the beloved movie “Aki na Ukwa.”

Osita Iheme Profile Summary:

  • Full Name: Osita Iheme
  • Date of Birth: February 20, 1982
  • Place of Birth: Mbaitoli, Imo State, Nigeria
  • Age: 41 years
  • Zodiac Sign: Pisces
  • Nationality: Nigerian
  • Gender: Male
  • Ethnicity: Black
  • Height: 4 feet and 3 inches
  • Weight: 38 kgs
  • Education: Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Lagos State University
  • Profession: Actor, Producer, Comedian
  • Marital Status: Unmarried
  • Predicted Net Worth: $3.5 million
  • Instagram: @ositaIheme
  • Twitter: @ositaiheme
  • YouTube: Osita Iheme

Osita Iheme’s Education:

Osita received his primary and secondary education in Abia State, Nigeria. He furthered his education by pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science at Lagos University.

Osita Iheme’s Height and Weight:

Standing at 4 feet and 3 inches and weighing approximately 38 kilograms, Osita Iheme is a unique presence in the entertainment industry with his distinctive features.

Osita Iheme’s Net Worth:

Osita Iheme’s estimated net worth is an impressive $3.5 million, a testament to his successful acting career and various commercial endeavors.

Osita Iheme’s Relationship Status:

As of now, Osita Iheme is not married, and information about his wife or children remains undisclosed. The actor’s personal life is mostly kept away from the public eye.

Osita Iheme’s Career:

Osita Iheme embarked on his acting journey as a child actor, playing minor roles in Nollywood films. However, it was his iconic performance as Pawpaw in “Aki na Ukwa” alongside Chinedu Ikedieze in 2002 that catapulted him to fame. His versatility in portraying both humorous and serious roles has solidified his position as one of Nollywood’s most sought-after actors.

Over the years, Osita Iheme has graced more than 200 movies with his presence, showcasing his exceptional talent. His contribution to the Nollywood industry has left an indelible mark, and he continues to be a beloved figure both in Nigeria and beyond.

Selected Movies of Osita Iheme:

  • “Aka Gum” (2002)
  • “Okwu na Uka” (2002)
  • “Johnny Just Come” (2003)
  • “Nicodemus” (2003)
  • “Nwa Teacher” (2003)
  • “Twin Brothers” (2003)
  • “Aki na Ukwa” (2003)
  • “I’m in Love” (2003)
  • “Baby Police” (2003)
  • “Mirror Boy” (2010)
  • “The Self-Destruction of Little Mark” (2017)
  • “Games men play 5: Computer Game is our Game” (2018)

