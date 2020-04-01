News

Nigeria records 23 new coronavirus cases, total now 174

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu April 1, 2020
Less than a minute

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that twenty-three new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Nigeria: 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State.

NCDC disclosed on Twitter that as at 08:00 pm 1st April there are 174 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

9 persons have been discharged with 2 deaths.

At the moment, here is a breakdown of cases in states underneath:

Lagos- 91, FCT- 35, Osun- 14, Oyo- 8, Ogun- 4, Edo- 4, Kaduna- 4, Bauchi- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-1, Benue- 1 and Akwa Ibom- 5.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

151
Confirmed
2
Deaths
9
Recovered


