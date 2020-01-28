‘Who is Maryam Sanda?’ trends as Nigerians seek for answers

Maryam Sanda is a mother of two children who was convicted of killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

She was on Monday, January 27, 2020, sentenced to “death by hanging” by a federal capital territory (FCT) high court.

According to the judge of the case, Justice Yusuf Halilu said that Sanda stabbed her husband with a kitchen knife with clear intent to kill Bilyaminu.

Maryam Sanda’s death sentence has caused so many mixed reactions on the internet.

According to Google Trends, Trending Searches in Nigeria shows that queries like ‘Who is Maryam Sanda?’, ‘Maryam Sanda News’, ‘Maryam Sanda Video’, ‘Maryam Sanda story’ are among questions Googlers asked on Monday, January 27, 2020.

Also, Nigerians are searching for ‘Mariam Sanda’ seeking to know more about the conviction of Maryam Sanda.