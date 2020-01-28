Simi celebrates Adekunle Gold’s 33rd birthday in style

Simisola Ogunleye Kosoko, also known as ‘Simi’ celebrated her husband, Adekunle Gold as he marks his 33rd birthday today, January 28.

The Joromi singer took to her Instagram page (@symplysimi) to share a lovely video with a message to the Love of her life.

She wrote: “Happy birthday Love mi. I promise to lick ur face, twerk for you, listen to your songs, let you lick my face, argue about stupid movies, tickle the fuck outta you, talk about nice books, strip, stop you from dancing, and tell you I love you as much and as often as possible. So help me God. I love you. in a big manner.”

In 2019, Simi and Adekunle Gold got married in a private wedding in Lagos, Nigeria.