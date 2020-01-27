Burna Boy reacts after Angelique Kidjo dedicated Grammy Award to him

Nigerian afro-fusion singer Burna Boy has hailed Angelique Kidjo after she dedicated her Grammy Award to him on Sunday.

The Beninese singer was announced as the winner of the “Best World Music Album” at the 62nd Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles.

She clinched the award ahead of Nigeria’s Burna Boy to deny him winning his first-ever Grammys.

Angelique Kidjo while receiving her award on stage said it belongs to the African Giant.

In her words, “this is for Burna Boy”, as the crowd applauded her for the remark.

She continued that “Burna Boy is among those young artists that come from Africa that is changing the way our Continent is perceived and the way African music has been the bedrock of every music.”

Reacting to this, Burna Boy shared a video of Angelique Kidjo’s speech with the caption: “I love you forever @angeliquekidjo and every single person that rooted for me, I don’t take any of it lightly! The world get ready cause we’re all coming!”