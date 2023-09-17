Who is Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim, President Tinubu’s Minister of Youth Nominee?

Age: 37
- Medical doctor, politician, and development practitioner
- Public servant and advocate of United Nations Global Goals
- Former Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Kwara State on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
- Daughter to Ibrahim Isa Bio, Fmr Minister of Sports (Goodluck Jonathan), Fmr Transport Minister (Yar Adua), Fmr Member Federal HoR, and Fmr 2-term speaker Kwara House of Assembly
JAMILA BIO, The Leader
- National President of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Young Women Forum (APC PYWF)
- Past roles as Senior Special Assistant on Health matters to the Governor of Kwara State
JAMILA BIO, The Humanitarian
- Volunteered in the northeast region of Nigeria under The Presidential Committee on the NorthEast initiative
- Supported vulnerable and internally displaced persons in the region
- Volunteered on the campaign trail for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in the 2019 general election
JAMILA BIO, The advocate
- Advocate for the emancipation of women and youth in society
- Promotes social and economic development through active participation in socio-political activities
- Focused on grassroots leadership and mentorship for young women and men
JAMILA BIO, Honours
- Clean Nigeria Ambassador award for contributions in the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene sector
- UN Peace Ambassador award by the International Association of World Peace Advocates
- Distinguished honorary award for contributions to Education and SDGs supported by UNESCO Nigeria
- Represented Nigeria and Kwara State as a speaker on international platforms like the United Nations and the African Union
JAMILA BIO, her passions.
- Passion for horses and horseback riding with over a decade of horseback riding experience
- Uses horseback riding and polo to challenge societal barriers against women and girls’ participation in such sports
- Aims to inspire more young girls and women to take up horse riding for leisure and as a profession.