Who is Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim, President Tinubu's Minister of Youth Nominee?

Muhammad A. Aliyu By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Jamila Bio Ibrahim
Jamila Bio Ibrahim


Age: 37

  • Medical doctor, politician, and development practitioner
  • Public servant and advocate of United Nations Global Goals
  • Former Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Kwara State on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
  • Daughter to Ibrahim Isa Bio, Fmr Minister of Sports (Goodluck Jonathan), Fmr Transport Minister (Yar Adua), Fmr Member Federal HoR, and Fmr 2-term speaker Kwara House of Assembly

JAMILA BIO, The Leader

  • National President of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Young Women Forum (APC PYWF)
  • Past roles as Senior Special Assistant on Health matters to the Governor of Kwara State

JAMILA BIO, The Humanitarian

  • Volunteered in the northeast region of Nigeria under The Presidential Committee on the NorthEast initiative
  • Supported vulnerable and internally displaced persons in the region
  • Volunteered on the campaign trail for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in the 2019 general election

JAMILA BIO, The advocate

  • Advocate for the emancipation of women and youth in society
  • Promotes social and economic development through active participation in socio-political activities
  • Focused on grassroots leadership and mentorship for young women and men

JAMILA BIO, Honours

  • Clean Nigeria Ambassador award for contributions in the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene sector
  • UN Peace Ambassador award by the International Association of World Peace Advocates
  • Distinguished honorary award for contributions to Education and SDGs supported by UNESCO Nigeria
  • Represented Nigeria and Kwara State as a speaker on international platforms like the United Nations and the African Union

JAMILA BIO, her passions.

  • Passion for horses and horseback riding with over a decade of horseback riding experience
  • Uses horseback riding and polo to challenge societal barriers against women and girls’ participation in such sports
  • Aims to inspire more young girls and women to take up horse riding for leisure and as a profession.

