JUST IN: Tinubu nominates Jamila Bio Ibrahim as Minister of Youth

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim as the Minister of Youth and Mr. Ayodele Olawande as the Minister of State for Youth.

Her nomination is pending confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim, a young medical doctor, and former President of the Progressive Young Women Forum (PYWF), brings a wealth of experience to her role.

She has also served as the Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Furthermore, Mr. Ayodele Olawande has been nominated as the Minister of State for Youth.

Olawande, a community development expert and active youth leader within the ruling All Progressives’ Congress (APC), has been nominated as the Minister of State for Youth.

His previous role in the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Innovation from 2019 to 2023 underscores his dedication to driving positive change.

