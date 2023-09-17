Ayodele Olawande: Meet the 34-year-old Youth Leader Turn Ministerial Nominee

Age: 34years

Ayodele Olawande “Ayo Wisdom”, a dynamic and dedicated APC youth leader who has now been nominated by President Tinubu to be Minister of State for Youth, has emerged as a prominent figure in Nigeria’s youth empowerment landscape.

Born and raised in Lagos, he brings a wealth of experience, passion, and vision to the forefront of youth development.

At the age of 28, Ayodele had already made significant strides in his professional journey. He began as an educator, instilling knowledge and values in the young minds of his community. It was during this time that he recognized the immense potential within Nigeria’s youth population and the need for opportunities to harness their talents.

His journey took a political turn when he became an active member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Ayodele’s commitment to the party led to his appointment as the Youth Coordinator for the APC Lagos State Chapter. In this role, he has worked tirelessly to engage young people in the political process, encouraging them to voice their concerns and actively participate in shaping the nation’s future.He would later hold varied roles in government and the APC prior to his nomination by President Tinubu as Minister of State for Youth.

