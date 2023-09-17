Ayodele Olawande: Meet the 34-year-old Youth Leader Turn Ministerial Nominee

Age: 34years
Ayodele Olawande “Ayo Wisdom”, a dynamic and dedicated APC youth leader who has now been nominated by President Tinubu to be Minister of State for Youth, has emerged as a prominent figure in Nigeria’s youth empowerment landscape.
Born and raised in Lagos, he brings a wealth of experience, passion, and vision to the forefront of youth development.
At the age of 28, Ayodele had already made significant strides in his professional journey. He began as an educator, instilling knowledge and values in the young minds of his community. It was during this time that he recognized the immense potential within Nigeria’s youth population and the need for opportunities to harness their talents.
His journey took a political turn when he became an active member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Ayodele’s commitment to the party led to his appointment as the Youth Coordinator for the APC Lagos State Chapter. In this role, he has worked tirelessly to engage young people in the political process, encouraging them to voice their concerns and actively participate in shaping the nation’s future.He would later hold varied roles in government and the APC prior to his nomination by President Tinubu as Minister of State for Youth.
Who is Ayo Wisdom as he is popularly called???
- Strategic Communication Officer at Emerging Community Africa (2023 – Present)
- Operation Manager at The Way Project Nigeria Limited (2023 – Present)
- APC Youth Leader (2021 – Present)
- Personal Assistant to the Special Adviser Innovation to the Vice President (2019-2023)
- Site Administrator/Engineer at Renz Nigeria Limited (2019-2022)
- Director Monitoring at National Examination Council (NECO) (2020-2022)
- Director of Business at TEHUB (2020)
- Director Operation at LAHHOMES (2020)
- Field Officer at IDP/NSIP NSIO (2020-2021)
- Former ward 9 Akure South Auditor: Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) 2009 – 2011
- Former/Founder Action Youth Movement 2015 – 2019 (AYM)
- MemberOndoYouthforAketi 2012-2018 (ACN)
- Former Southwest Co-coordinator. Asiwaju Grassroot foundation (AGF)
- Ondo State Coordinator. All Progressive Youth Forum (APYF) 2018 – 2023
- Former ICT Director 2015 – 2018 (APC)
- Member Convention Committee All Progressives Congress 2018
- Member Committee Kogi State Governorship Election
- Member state Congress committee 2018 kogi state
- Member ward congress of appeal committee. All Progressives Congress 2021 Edo state
- Member Local government congress appeal committee. All Progressives Congress 2021 Edo state Ondo State youth leader All Progressives Congress 2021
- Deputy Director Presidential campaign Council Youth Southwest 2023