What You Need to Know about Hakeem Muri Okunola, President Tinubu’s Principal Secretary

An astute administrator, former Personal Assistant to President Bola Tinubu when he was governor of Lagos state, and recently Head of Civil Service of Lagos State, Hakeem Muri Okunola brings over 25years of experience in law and public service to his new role as Principal Secretary to President Bola Tinubu

PROFILE OF HAKEEM MURI OKUNOLA

Head of Service, Lagos State (December 2018 – September 2023)

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Social Development (2015 – December 2018)

Permanent Secretary Lands Bureau (2011 – 2015)

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Land Matters (30th May, 2007)

Executive Secretary, Lands Use and Allocation Committee (February 2005 – February 2011)

Personal Assistant to the Executive Governor (2003 – 2005)

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, Ibile Holdings Limited (2001 – 2003)

Associate Solicitor, Adepetun, Caxton-Martins and Agbor (1996 – 2000)

Education

LLM with Merit, International Business Law, Queen Mary and Westfield College, University of London (1998-1999)

BL (Honours), Nigerian Law School, Lagos (1994-1995)

LLB (Honours), Lagos State University (1989-1993)

GCSE O’Levels, Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Lagos (1982-1987)

Professional Memberships

Nigerian Bar Association

International Bar Association

Achievements