What You Need to Know about Hakeem Muri Okunola, President Tinubu’s Principal Secretary

An astute administrator, former Personal Assistant to President Bola Tinubu when he was governor of Lagos state, and recently Head of Civil Service of Lagos State, Hakeem Muri Okunola brings over 25years of experience in law and public service to his new role as Principal Secretary to President Bola Tinubu
PROFILE OF HAKEEM MURI OKUNOLA
- Head of Service, Lagos State (December 2018 – September 2023)
- Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Social Development (2015 – December 2018)
- Permanent Secretary Lands Bureau (2011 – 2015)
- Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Land Matters (30th May, 2007)
- Executive Secretary, Lands Use and Allocation Committee (February 2005 – February 2011)
- Personal Assistant to the Executive Governor (2003 – 2005)
- Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, Ibile Holdings Limited (2001 – 2003)
- Associate Solicitor, Adepetun, Caxton-Martins and Agbor (1996 – 2000)
Education
- LLM with Merit, International Business Law, Queen Mary and Westfield College, University of London (1998-1999)
- BL (Honours), Nigerian Law School, Lagos (1994-1995)
- LLB (Honours), Lagos State University (1989-1993)
- GCSE O’Levels, Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Lagos (1982-1987)
Professional Memberships
- Nigerian Bar Association
- International Bar Association
Achievements
- Secured approval for procurement of vehicles for MDAs and appointees (as Head of Service)
- Introduced automatic replacement system in health and education sectors (as Head of Service)
- Upgraded Lands Registry and created online land records search (as Permanent Secretary, Lands Bureau)
- Implemented electronic Certificate of Occupancy (as Permanent Secretary, Lands Bureau)
- Settled land disputes between communities, government and individuals (as Executive Secretary Lands Use and Allocation Committee)