Hakeem Baba-Ahmed Appointed Special Adviser on Political Matters to Vice President Kashim Shettima

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum, has been appointed as the Special Adviser on Political Matters in the office of Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

Mr. Baba-Ahmed made this announcement in a post on his personal social media handle on Monday.

Confirming his acceptance of the appointment, the elder statesman emphasized that this is not the time for passive observation and criticism.

Instead, he expressed his commitment to being actively engaged in efforts to bring positive change to the country.

In his statement, he said, “It is time to make it public that I have accepted the call to serve as Special Adviser [Political] to the VP, @KShettima. This is not the time for fence-sitting or criticism when you can be useful in turning the country round. I am honored and humbled. Please pray for me and Nigeria.”

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed is widely respected for his extensive experience and contributions to Nigerian politics and governance.

He previously served as a federal permanent secretary and held the position of national secretary at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He also served as the Chief of Staff to former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Notably, Mr. Baba-Ahmed is the elder brother of Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election.