Quadri Aruna Clinches Gold at ITTF Championships in Tunis

Yusuf Abubakar By Yusuf Abubakar
1 Min Read
Nigerian table tennis sensation Quadri Aruna has once again affirmed his dominance in African table tennis by defending his men’s Singles title at the ITTF Championships in Tunis.

Aruna’s stellar performance culminated in a resounding victory over Egypt’s Ahmed Saleh, securing the gold medal.

Aruna’s extraordinary display of skill and precision on the table left no room for doubt about his status as one of Africa’s premier table tennis players.

In a commanding 4-0 win, he outclassed Saleh with scores of 11-2, 12-10, 11-6, and 11-6.

