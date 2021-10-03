We’re not recruiting – NNPC

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has urged the public to disregard any announcement of an ongoing recruitment exercise.

Garba Deen Muhammad, the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, made the disclaimer in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the public that the information circulating in the Social Media that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is conducting a recruitment exercise IS NOT TRUE and the public should disregard it in its entirety.

“Whenever NNPC decides to conduct a recruitment exercise, it will announce this to the public through authentic public communication channels including the NNPC’s website (www.nnpcgroup.com). Once again the NNPC is NOT RECRUITING.”