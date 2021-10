Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney, has been declared the winner of the 2021 edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) going home with the ₦90m grand prize which includes a ₦30m cash prize.

The host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, made this announcement during the grand finale of the show on Sunday.

Liquorose and Pere emerged as the first and second runner-ups respectively.

More to come…