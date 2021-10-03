NDLEA arrests fake soldier with drugs, 16 walkie-talkie sets, ammunition for bandits

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced the arrest of a fake soldier, Hayatu Galadima and his accomplice, Hamisu Adamu while conveying drugs, ammunition and communication equipment to bandits in Kaduna.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, made this announcement in a statement sent to Okay.ng on Sunday.





Babafemi said: “the duo was arrested by a patrol team of NDLEA officers along Gwagwalada expressway, Abuja on Friday 30th September, 2021.

“Recovered from them include 21 RLA 7.45mm ammunition concealed in water bottle; 16 packs of new two-way radio (Walkie talkie); four army coloured head masks; wallet containing army ID card, 1USD, 2 FCMB, 1 First Bank, 1 Ecobank, 1 UBA, 1 Skye Bank ATM cards; wraps of cannabis sativa; tablets of tramadol; three MTN, two 9mobile and one airtel simcards packs; one iPhone 12 pro; one Samsung A31; and one Nokia phones; seven NA pass letters; five handbags and one bagco bag containing personal belongings, as well as a gallon of palm oil.

“While Hayatu Galadima claimed to be a Lance Corporal serving in Ibadan, they added that they were taking the exhibits to Kaduna and Kano. Preliminary investigation however indicates that the suspects may have contact with bandits in the North West and were possibly moving the ammunition and the two-way radios to bandits who are presently excommunicated due to the suspension of telecommunications services in Zamfara, Sokoto and Kaduna states.

“Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has directed the FCT Command of the Agency, which made the arrest to transfer the suspects to authorities of the Nigerian Army and another intelligence agency, which had earlier placed the two men on its watch list for further investigation.”