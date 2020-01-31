We didn’t deny visa to Bishop Oyedepo — US Embassy

The United States of America embassy in Nigeria has denied reports making rounds in the section of the media that it refused to issue a visa to Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church also known as Winners International.

According to a report on Friday, Bishop Oyedepo was at the Lagos Consulate of the US embassy to renew his visa on Thursday but was refused under the guise that “he did not qualify for visa renewal in its assessment.”

The embassy reacting to the report in a statement through its social media channels said it is “Fake News”.

“#FalseNews Alert! Be advised, the reports making the rounds about a visa being denied to Nigerian Bishop Oyedepo are false.

“If you have seen this manufactured item in the media, help defeat this #misinformation by communicating to everyone that it is completely false,” the statement reads.