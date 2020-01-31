News

Bike-hailing firms riders hit the street to protest Okada ban in Lagos

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye January 31, 2020
Less than a minute

Riders of bike-hailing services like GoKada, Max.ng, ORide hit the street of Lagos to protest ban on motorcycles also known as ‘Okada’ which will take effect on February 1, 2020.

Okay.ng had reported that the Lagos government issued a ban on motorcycles, tricycles from plying some highways, bridges, and roads in six local governments areas of the state.

As the ban set to kick-off tomorrow (Saturday), the motorcyclists stormed the State governor’s office in Alausa, Ikeja, on Friday, expressing their displeasure with placards that reads “Our jobs matter,” while another read, “Regulate us, not kill us”.

Here are some photos from the protest:



Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Job Ayantoye

Job Ayantoye

Job is a reporter for Okay.ng, he focuses on bring exclusive celebrity news and happenings in the entertainment scape.
Back to top button
Close