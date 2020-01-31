Entertainment
Adekunle Gold announces new album ‘Afro Pop’
Adekunle Gold is coming through with a brand new album titled “Afro Pop”.
Okay.ng had reported on Thursday, January 30, 2020, that the ‘Ire’ singer released a song ‘Jore’ with Kizz Daniel.
Gold through his Twitter handle (@adekunleGold) expressed his excitement as he plans to let out the new project.
He tweeted: “My Album “Afro Pop” is dropping soon and I dunno how to behave.”
— AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) January 31, 2020