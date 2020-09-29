Watford announce signing of Troost-Ekong

Watford has announced the signing of Nigerian International defender William Troost-Ekong on a permanent transfer.

The Hornets made this announcement in a statement issued via its website on Tuesday.

The club said: “A former Netherlands youth international, Troost-Ekong made his senior international debut for Nigeria in 2015 and has since proven himself to be an important part of the Super Eagles’ defence, playing three times at the World Cup in Russia and making six appearances at last year’s African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

“He will wear squad number 5.”

The 27-year-old centre-half, who has 42 caps and represented his country at the 2018 World Cup, has signed a five-year contract with the Hornets and becomes the latest new addition to Vladimir Ivić’s squad.

Troost-Ekong has spent the past two years in Italy with Udinese, playing 66 times for the Serie A side since his arrival from Turkish Süper Lig outfit Bursaspor in 2018.

Born in the Netherlands, he began his senior career in the Eredivisie with Groningen and Dordrecht before spells in Belgium and Norway, with Gent and Haugesund respectively.