Kebbi govt directs schools to reopen October 4

The Kebbi State Government has ordered public, private primary and secondary schools in the state to reopen on October 4th, 2020.

Okay.ng understands that this directive was contained in a notice issued by the State Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education on Tuesday.

According to the notice, the approved revised schools’ academic calendar is to take effect from 4th October and end on the 30th of October, 2020 to enable schools to complete the 3rd term 2019/2020 academic session.

Also, the 1st term for the 2020/2021 academic session is to commence on the 2nd of November, 2020 and end on 18th December, 2020.

The notice further directed that all public and private schools in the state are to comply with the provisions of the calendar and that public holidays are to be observed as may be directed by the Federal and State authorities.