Katsina govt directs schools to reopen October 5

The Katsina State Government has ordered public, private primary and secondary schools in the state to reopen and resume academic activities from Monday 5th of October, 2020.

This was announced by the state Commissioner of Education, Prof Badamasi Lawal Charanchi, while briefing reporters in Katsina on Tuesday.

According to Charanchi, this is in continuation of the second term session which is expected to end on 23rd October, 2020.

Subsequently, the Commissioner added that, approval has also been given for the commencement of the third term session from 26th October, 2020 to 5th February 2021.

Charanchi said in line with this directives, all schools must observe social distancing, while the staff and students must wear face masks.

He, however, maintained that government would ensure the adequate fumigation and decontamination of schools to make them safe for learning.

Charanchi further explained that to enhance the school system, Schools will operate double shift system to avoid congestion in them.

According to him, primary one to three will operate between 7 am and 12.30 pm, while primary four to six will have their classes from 12.30 – 5.30 pm daily.

He said this also applies to all day secondary and boarding schools, adding that, government would provide Schools with infra-red thermometers to ensure compliance with the NCDC rules and regulations.