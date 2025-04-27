WATCH: The Headies Awards 2025 Live Stream

The 17th edition of The Headies Awards, themed “Back to Base”, is held at the prestigious Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

This year’s ceremony marks the awards’ return to Nigeria after two years of being hosted abroad, celebrating the best of Nigerian and African music talents.

The Headies remains one of Africa’s most respected award platforms, known for recognizing outstanding achievements in the music industry and promoting creative excellence.

How to Watch The Headies Awards 2025 Live

Fans across Nigeria and globally can watch The Headies Awards 2025 through multiple streaming and broadcast options:





Watch below:

Headies 2025 Event Schedule

Red Carpet Coverage : 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM (West Africa Time)

: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM (West Africa Time) Main Awards Ceremony: 8:00 PM (West Africa Time)

The red carpet segment will showcase celebrity arrivals, fashion highlights, and exclusive interviews, leading up to the highly anticipated awards presentation.

Major Award Categories and Nominees

The 17th Headies Awards features a wide range of categories recognizing excellence across various music genres. Below are some of the key categories and their top contenders:

Album of the Year

Tems – Born in the Wild

Rema – Heis

Ayra Starr – The Year I Turned 21

Victony – Stubborn

Asake – Work of Art

Song of the Year

Kizz Daniel – Showa

Ayra Starr – Commas

Chike & Mohbad – Egwu

Asake – Lonely at the Top

Rema – Ozeba

Flavour – Big Baller

Next Rated (Emerging Artist Category)

Qing Madi

Shallipopi

Odumodublvck

Ayo Maff

Nasboi

New Categories at The Headies 2025

In line with the evolving music industry, The Headies 2025 has introduced two new award categories:





Soundtrack of the Year : Recognizing the best original soundtracks featured in films, TV series, or digital content.

: Recognizing the best original soundtracks featured in films, TV series, or digital content. Best Performer (Live): Honoring artists who have demonstrated exceptional live performance abilities.

These additions reflect the growth of creative industries and live entertainment in Nigeria and Africa.

Quick Overview: The Headies Awards 2025 Event Details

Event Details Information Date Sunday, April 27, 2025 Venue Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, Nigeria Red Carpet Start Time 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM (WAT) Main Ceremony Start Time 8:00 PM (WAT) How to Watch YouTube Live Stream, HipTV (DStv 324, GOtv 22)

Why You Should Watch The Headies Awards 2025