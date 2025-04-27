WATCH: The Headies Awards 2025 Live Stream

The 17th edition of The Headies Awards, themed “Back to Base”, is held at the prestigious Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.
This year’s ceremony marks the awards’ return to Nigeria after two years of being hosted abroad, celebrating the best of Nigerian and African music talents.
The Headies remains one of Africa’s most respected award platforms, known for recognizing outstanding achievements in the music industry and promoting creative excellence.
How to Watch The Headies Awards 2025 Live
Fans across Nigeria and globally can watch The Headies Awards 2025 through multiple streaming and broadcast options:
Watch below:
Headies 2025 Event Schedule
- Red Carpet Coverage: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM (West Africa Time)
- Main Awards Ceremony: 8:00 PM (West Africa Time)
The red carpet segment will showcase celebrity arrivals, fashion highlights, and exclusive interviews, leading up to the highly anticipated awards presentation.
Major Award Categories and Nominees
The 17th Headies Awards features a wide range of categories recognizing excellence across various music genres. Below are some of the key categories and their top contenders:
Album of the Year
- Tems – Born in the Wild
- Rema – Heis
- Ayra Starr – The Year I Turned 21
- Victony – Stubborn
- Asake – Work of Art
Song of the Year
- Kizz Daniel – Showa
- Ayra Starr – Commas
- Chike & Mohbad – Egwu
- Asake – Lonely at the Top
- Rema – Ozeba
- Flavour – Big Baller
Next Rated (Emerging Artist Category)
- Qing Madi
- Shallipopi
- Odumodublvck
- Ayo Maff
- Nasboi
New Categories at The Headies 2025
In line with the evolving music industry, The Headies 2025 has introduced two new award categories:
- Soundtrack of the Year: Recognizing the best original soundtracks featured in films, TV series, or digital content.
- Best Performer (Live): Honoring artists who have demonstrated exceptional live performance abilities.
These additions reflect the growth of creative industries and live entertainment in Nigeria and Africa.
Quick Overview: The Headies Awards 2025 Event Details
|Event Details
|Information
|Date
|Sunday, April 27, 2025
|Venue
|Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, Nigeria
|Red Carpet Start Time
|5:00 PM – 7:00 PM (WAT)
|Main Ceremony Start Time
|8:00 PM (WAT)
|How to Watch
|YouTube Live Stream, HipTV (DStv 324, GOtv 22)
Why You Should Watch The Headies Awards 2025
- Celebrate African Music Excellence: Witness the recognition of top artists, producers, and creatives.
- Enjoy Electrifying Performances: The event promises live performances from some of the biggest stars in the industry.
- Experience Glamour and Style: Watch as celebrities showcase their best fashion moments on the red carpet.
- Stay Updated on Emerging Talents: Discover the new wave of Nigerian artists poised to make a mark globally.