Rivers State Reaffirms Commitment to Economic Growth and Youth Empowerment

The Rivers State Government has once again underscored its dedication to fostering economic growth through strategic partnerships and sustainable investments, okay.ng reports

During a meeting at Government House, Port Harcourt, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), the State Administrator, assured continued support for initiatives promoting socio-economic progress and youth empowerment.

The meeting with the Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA), led by President-General Michael Ibrahim Magaji, followed the successful hosting of the 3rd USOSA Sports Festival in the state-a key event aimed at promoting unity, cultural heritage, and societal impact.

Ibas praised USOSA for selecting Rivers State as the venue, highlighting it as a reflection of the state’s peaceful and investment-friendly environment. He emphasized the government’s commitment to collaborations that stimulate economic benefits, especially through education and sports, which serve as pillars for youth development and social cohesion.





“The Rivers State Government is open to partnerships and collaborations that enhance economic growth through enduring investments,” the administrator stated. “We recognize that initiatives like the USOSA Sports Festival not only promote unity but also contribute to the socio-economic vitality of our State. We will continue to support such programs that harness youth potential, create opportunities, and reinforce our collective belief in a prosperous Nigeria.”

Ibas also noted the government’s focus on education and sports as essential to building a stable and progressive society, promising to consider interventions in unity schools aligned with broader human capital development goals.

In response, USOSA’s President-General Magaji expressed gratitude for the state’s hospitality and reiterated the association’s dedication to national unity through education and sports, appealing for government support to rehabilitate unity school facilities-a request the administrator pledged to review.