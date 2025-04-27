The Headies Awards 2025: Full Winners List Unveiled

The 17th edition of The Headies Awards, held on April 27, 2025, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, celebrated the outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry.
After two years abroad, the awards returned to Nigeria, honoring both established and emerging artists across various categories.
Major Award Categories and Winners
Rookie of the Year
Recognizing the most promising new artist in the year under review.
- Winner: Zerry DL
- Nominees:
- Taves
- Kaestyle
- Llona
Soundtrack of the Year
Awarded for the best original soundtrack featured in a movie or TV series.
- Winner: “Tribe Called Judah Soundtrack” – TCJ and Abbey Wonder
- Nominees:
- “Eledumare” – Teledalase
- “Lose to Gain” – Kaline
- “Kill Boro” – Native Filmworks and Wizard Chan
- “Orisa” – Beriola
- “Emotions” – Tiwa Savage and Asa
Best Recording of the Year
For the best single recording by an artist or group.
- Winner: Tems – “Burning”
- Nominees:
- Seyi Vibez – “Different Pattern”
- Burna Boy – “Higher”
- Ayra Starr & Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song”
- Sarz featuring Lojay – “Billions”
Best Vocal Performance (Male)
For the best vocal performance on a single or album.
- Winner: Lojay – “Billions”
- Nominees:
- Omah Lay – “Moving”
- Anendlessocean – “Gratitude”
- Johnny Drille – “For You”
- Timi Dakolo – “Ke Na Ke So”
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
For the best vocal performance on a single or album.
- Winner: Liya – “I’m Done”
- Nominees:
- Ayra Starr – “Last Heartbreak Song”
- Niniola – “Level”
- Simi – “Stranger”
- Yemi Alade – “Tomorrow”