WATCH: The Headies Awards 2023 from Atlanta, USA [Live Stream]

The Nigerian music industry’s most anticipated event, the 16th edition of The Headies awards, is finally here.

As music enthusiasts and industry insiders eagerly await the celebration of musical excellence, we bring you all the details you need to catch the action live.

This year’s Headies awards ceremony is set to take place at the prestigious Cobbs Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, United States. The international venue adds an exciting twist to the event, making it a global celebration of Nigerian music.

The Headies 2023 promises a thrilling night with over 20 award categories, including Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Rookie of the Year. These categories showcase the depth and diversity of talent in the Nigerian music scene, and the competition is fierce with nominees that include some of the biggest names in the industry.

Among the standout nominees are Burna Boy, Rema, Tems, Asake, and Ayra Starr, all vying for the top honors in their respective categories. With such a star-studded lineup, the evening is sure to be filled with unforgettable performances and memorable moments.

Additionally, for those who prefer streaming online, the ceremony will be broadcast live below:

Watch the 16th Headies Awards Here