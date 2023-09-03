Celebrities

Rita Dominic Refutes Rumors of Welcoming Twins

Damilola A. By Damilola A.
1 Min Read
Rita Dominic
Rita Dominic

Renowned Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has swiftly refuted recent rumors circulating on social media regarding the birth of twins.

The unverified report claimed that Rita Dominic and her husband, Fidelis Anosike, had welcomed a set of twins on a Sunday.

The news quickly spread across various social media platforms, leading to speculation and excitement among fans and followers.

However, Rita Dominic took to the same medium to address and debunk the claims.

- Advertisement -

In response to the rumors, she straightforwardly stated, “You know you are lying.”

The actress’s succinct response has put an end to the swirling speculations and provided clarity on the matter. Rita Dominic, known for her remarkable acting talent and impressive career in Nollywood, has always been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

While her fans may have been eager for good news, the actress clarified that the reports of her welcoming twins are entirely false.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Dangote Cement
Tax: Dangote Cement Contributes N412.9 Billion to FG in Three Years
Business
LIVE STREAM: The Headies Awards 2023 [Watch Online]
Featured
Szoboszlai Scores Debut Goal as Liverpool Beat A’Villa 3 – 0
Sports
Betta Edu
Betta Edu Unveils Plans for N-Power Scheme
News
Ondo SUBEB Announces End to Automatic Promotions for Primary School Teachers
Education
- Advertisement -
Lost your password?