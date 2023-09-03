Rita Dominic Refutes Rumors of Welcoming Twins

Renowned Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has swiftly refuted recent rumors circulating on social media regarding the birth of twins.

The unverified report claimed that Rita Dominic and her husband, Fidelis Anosike, had welcomed a set of twins on a Sunday.

The news quickly spread across various social media platforms, leading to speculation and excitement among fans and followers.

However, Rita Dominic took to the same medium to address and debunk the claims.

In response to the rumors, she straightforwardly stated, “You know you are lying.”

The actress’s succinct response has put an end to the swirling speculations and provided clarity on the matter. Rita Dominic, known for her remarkable acting talent and impressive career in Nollywood, has always been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

While her fans may have been eager for good news, the actress clarified that the reports of her welcoming twins are entirely false.