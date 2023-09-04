Burna Boy’s “Last Last” Wins Best Afrobeats Single at 2023 Headies Awards

Nigerian superstar artist Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, continues to make waves in the music industry as he clinched the coveted Best Afrobeats Single award at the 2023 Headies Awards.

His chart-topping song, “Last Last,” triumphed over stiff competition to secure the prestigious accolade.

“Last Last” faced formidable contenders in the Best Afrobeats Single category, including “Rush” by Ayra Starr, “Buga” by Kizz Daniel and Tekno, “Finesse” by Pheelz featuring BNXN, “Who’s Your Guy” by Spyro, and “Asiwaju” by Ruger.

The Headies Awards ceremony took place at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, adding an international dimension to the annual event.

The Headies Awards, established in 2006, has become one of Nigeria’s most prestigious music award shows, celebrating excellence in the Nigerian music industry.

Burna Boy, known for his unique blend of Afrofusion and his impactful lyrics, has consistently been at the forefront of the Nigerian and global music scenes.