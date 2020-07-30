WAEC announces new closing date for 2020 WASSCE Private registration

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced the extension of the registration for Private Candidates, 2020-Second Series West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

WAEC, in an update via its Twitter handle, said intending candidates can now register for the examination till August 28, 2020.

“This is to inform intending candidates of WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2020-Second Series, that the closing date of registration for the examination has been extended to Friday, August 28, 2020,” the council tweeted.