Stop rehabilitation of repentant Boko Haram members, Ndume tells FG

Ali Ndume, a lawmaker representing Borno South in the Senate, has expressed his displeasure over the reintegration of repentant Boko Haram members into the society.

Speaking to BBC in an interview, Ndume called on the government to discontinue the programme as ex-fighters of Boko Haram sect do not repent.

He said: “This government’s programme is unacceptable to our people. The right thing is to stop it, forthwith.

“Not that they even apologised to you, they apologised to the government with the thinking that government has failed and that is why they are being pampered,” he said.

“They are like Kharajites. Many among those released have since run away. They will never repent.

“The government should know what to do about them. But not re-introducing someone to you, who has killed your parent, or your relations.

“If there is sincerity of purpose in this, those in the IDP camps should be trained in various trades and vocation so that they could start life again.”